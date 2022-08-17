Sri Lanka cenbank holds rates steady, as widely expected

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its key rates steady on Thursday, as widely expected, as it awaits the impact of its past hikes to trickle through the economy while a fall in global commodity prices is also expected to soothe domestic inflation.

The Standing Lending Facility LKSLFR=ECI rate stayed at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate LKSDFR=ECI remained at 14.50%.

Eleven out of 15 economists and analysts polled by Reuters had expected rates to remain unchanged.

