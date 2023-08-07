News & Insights

Sri Lanka cenbank chief: monetary policy transmission still incomplete

Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

August 07, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monetary policy transmission to the real economy in Sri Lanka is still incomplete, the governor of the country's central bank, Nandalal Weerasinghe, said at a LSEG FX Community Event on Monday.

Weerasinghe said he would like to see private sector interest rates come down further and at a faster pace, adding that the domestic debt restructuring is the most important focus for the debt-laden country in the near-term.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.