Sri Lanka cenbank chief: monetary policy transmission still incomplete

COLOMBO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monetary policy transmission to the real economy in Sri Lanka is still incomplete, the governor of the country's central bank, Nandalal Weerasinghe, said at a LSEG FX Community Event on Monday.

Weerasinghe said he would like to see private sector interest rates come down further and at a faster pace, adding that the domestic debt restructuring is the most important focus for the debt-laden country in the near-term.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

