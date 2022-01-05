Sri Lanka cenbank allocates $500 mln for bond repayment

COLOMBO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has allocated $500 million to repay an international sovereign bond maturing on Jan. 18, central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet on Wednesday in an attempt to shore up investor confidence.

"CBSL has allocated the required #Forex for the USD 500 million #ISB that is maturing on 18 Jan 22. It's a shame that some #investors lost out because of organised negative stories spread by certain vested interests," the governor tweeted.

Sri Lanka has to repay about $4.5 billion in 2022 starting with the $500 million in January.

The country's reserves had dropped to $1.6 billion at the end of November, forcing the central bank to draw on a $1.5 billion yuan swap from China, to lift reserves to $3.1 billion at the end of December.

Fitch Ratings on Dec. 18 downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', citing a growing risk of debt default in 2022, despite central bank assurances that steps would be taken to meet all repayments.

