Sri Lanka cabinet to quit once deal on unity government reached -PM's office

Sri Lanka's entire cabinet will resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, as authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by a deep economic one.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," said the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already offered to quit.

