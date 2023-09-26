Sri Lanka cabinet approves $200 mln loan from Asian Development Bank

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a $200 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Media Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as the country focuses on rebuilding its crisis-hit economy.

The funds will be obtained in a five-year loan to help the island navigate its way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Uditha.Jayasinghe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.