Sri Lanka bonds jump on report that bond reworks talks set to start next week

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

March 21, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's dollar-denominated bonds jumped more than 2 cents on Thursday, following a report that government officials and global investors were set to start talks on restructuring $12 billion of the country's international notes next week.

The 2028 bond saw the biggest gains, up 2.03 cents to trade at 56.49 cents, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAL23=TE

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that a steering committee, comprising of bondholders, will begin talks as they weigh a proposal from the government to rework the overseas debt that has been in default since 2022, citing people familiar with the matter.

