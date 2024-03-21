News & Insights

Sri Lanka bonds jump as debt restructuring talks set for next week

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

March 21, 2024 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka and a global group of investors in its foreign currency bonds are set to start talks on restructuring $12 billion of debt next week, two sources with knowledge of the talks said, triggering a rally in the country's bond prices on Thursday.

The 2028 bond saw the biggest gains, up nearly 2 cents to trade at 56.37 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAL23=TE

A steering committee of bondholders is set to begin talks with the government next week, the sources said. One added that the group would sign non-disclosure agreements imminently - the first step for open discussions.

Neither advisors for the bondholder group nor the Sri Lankan government responded to a request for comment.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its international bonds in May 2022, following a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves, which triggered its worst financial crisis since it gained independence from Britain in 1948.

The talks were earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Uditha Jayasinghe; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kevin Liffey)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.