Sri Lanka bondholders raise concerns over debt deal transparency

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A group of creditors holding Sri Lanka's international bonds said on Friday it welcomed the country's debt restructuring agreement with official creditors, though said a lack of transparency on deals struck so far was regrettable.

Sri Lanka and a group of its creditor nations, including Japan, France and India, on Wednesday reached an agreement in principle on a debt rework. That followed a deal between the country and the Export-Import Bank of China in October.

But the bondholder group said a lack of transparency between public and private creditors was making it more difficult for them to strike a deal with Sri Lanka that is compliant with IMF rules and that provides "fair and equitable" debt treatment.

"The Group finds it regrettable that there remains such a significant lack of transparency on the part of official sector creditors despite the Group's efforts so far to act as a constructive counterparty," the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders said in an emailed statement.

The Ad Hoc Group said it remained committed to reaching an agreement with the Sri Lankan authorities as quickly as possible to find a sustainable solution to the country's international bond debt challenges.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Libby George)

