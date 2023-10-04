Sri Lanka bondholders likely to face 30% writedown -JP Morgan

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's bondholders are likely to face a 30% writedown in a forthcoming restructuring, JP Morgan analysts forecast on Wednesday, updating an earlier prediction for the deal.

Supported by a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sri Lanka has been in negotiations with bondholders and bilateral creditors since last September.

The country collapsed into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades in 2022, defaulting on its foreign debt.

Revising its previous analysis, which assumed bondholders would be offered a new set of 10- 15- and 20-year "step-up coupon" bonds, JP Morgan said in a report it now expected the deal to include three bonds with a flat 5% coupon, which all start paying out from 2028 and mature in 2036.

"We simulate an option with three amortizing bonds providing 5% coupon payments with close to $1.1bn amortizations due each year starting in 2028 and final maturity in 2036," it said.

"We assume past due interest (until Dec 2023) will be capitalized and will also be subject to 30% haircut," it added.

The possibility of the deal also including "Value Recovery Instruments" (VRIs) was not factored in for now, the JP Morgan analysts added, although that could be an option. VRIs are a promise to pay bondholders additional money if certain factors improve and boost a country's finances.

