Sri Lanka bondholders eye GDP-linked debt restructuring - report

March 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's private creditors are considering a proposal to swap defaulted bonds with new securities with cash flow linked to the nation's future growth, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sri Lanka is likely to receive final approval on a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) early on Tuesday.

