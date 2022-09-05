Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law soon-minister

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament. It requires a two-third majority in the house to become law.

