Sri Lanka bank opens 'vostro' account with India's SBI for rupee trade

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Sri Lankan bank has opened a 'vostro account' with the State Bank of India SBI.NS to conduct bilateral trade in rupees, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign bank, and are a key part of correspondent banking.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

