Sri Lanka bank opens 'vostro' account with India's SBI for rupee trade

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

December 20, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Sri Lankan bank has opened a 'vostro account' with the State Bank of India SBI.NS to conduct bilateral trade in rupees, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign bank, and are a key part of correspondent banking.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.