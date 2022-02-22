Sri Lanka approves nearly five hour power cut on Wednesday - regulator

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's power regulator on Tuesday announced a countrywide four hour and forty minute power cut on Wednesday because of inadequate diesel supplies, warning that time could double by Thursday if more fuel was not found.

The island nation has been facing blackouts of increasing lengths due to a foreign exchange shortage, leaving it unable to buy enough fuel to power its national grid.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said in a statement the load shedding was prompted by a 3,000 metric tonne shortage of diesel needed to run multiple thermal power plants. The shortage of fuel will result in a loss of 750 megawatts to the national grid, the statement said.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake told Reuters that power cuts will continue until the government finds adequate foreign exchange to pay for fuel. A 40,000 metric tonne shipment of diesel has been at the Colombo harbour for three days, he added, but the fuel has not been offloaded.

"If we do not get diesel tomorrow (Wednesday) then we are looking at doubling the time from Thursday," he said.

The announcement came as Sri Lanka's cabinet met for a second consecutive day to discuss how Sri Lanka can finance its fuel imports.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Editing by Tomasz Janowski Writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.