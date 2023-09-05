Sri Lanka appoints advisors for state-owned insurance firm sale

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government has appointed advisors for the sale of the state-owned Sri-Lankan Insurance Corporation, one of the firms involved said on Tuesday.

Restructuring advisors Alvarez & Marsal said Sri Lanka's State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit (SRU) had mandated it, alongside Colombo-based investment bank Capital Alliance CAPI.CM, for the divestiture.

The sale is part of Sri Lanka's overall fiscal consolidation efforts after it defaulted on its debt last year amid a severe economic crisis.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Libby George)

