Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Repeats with no changes in text

COLOMBO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the international lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The debt-laden country has been seeking up to $3 billion from the IMF in a bid to escape its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankans have faced acute shortages of fuel and other basic goods for months, leaving it in political turmoil and inflation which is now soaring at almost 65% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinge, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Devjyot.Ghoshal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.