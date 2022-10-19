Sri Lanka aims to nearly double tax revenue by 2026, says president

COLOMBO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will attempt to increase tax revenues to 15% of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5% now, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a nationwide broadcast late on Wednesday.

The increase in taxes is essential to lock down crucial funding from the International Monetary Fund, without which the crisis-ridden nation would not be able access bridge financing from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, Wickremesinghe said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Gareth Jones)

