Sri Lanka aims to nearly double tax revenue by 2026, says president

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Sri Lanka will attempt to increase tax revenues to 15% of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5% now, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a nationwide broadcast late on Wednesday.

COLOMBO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will attempt to increase tax revenues to 15% of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5% now, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a nationwide broadcast late on Wednesday.

The increase in taxes is essential to lock down crucial funding from the International Monetary Fund, without which the crisis-ridden nation would not be able access bridge financing from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, Wickremesinghe said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Gareth Jones)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters