Sri Lanka aiming to negotiate debt restructuring of defaulted bonds within 'a couple of months,' central bank governor says -FT

Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

January 26, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is aiming to negotiate a $13 billion debt restructuring with holders of its defaulted U.S. dollar bonds within “a couple of months,” the south Asian nation's central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told the Financial Times on Friday.

“There’s a lot of interest from private creditors to finish this as soon as possible,” FT quoted Weerasinghe as saying.

“But because of the procedure it takes a certain time . . . We also want to do that fast.”

