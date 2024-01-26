Sri Lanka aiming to negotiate debt restructuring of defaulted bonds within 'a couple of months,' central bank governor says -FT

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is aiming to negotiate a $13 billion debt restructuring with holders of its defaulted U.S. dollar bonds within “a couple of months,” the south Asian nation's central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told the Financial Times on Friday.

“There’s a lot of interest from private creditors to finish this as soon as possible,” FT quoted Weerasinghe as saying.

“But because of the procedure it takes a certain time . . . We also want to do that fast.”

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.