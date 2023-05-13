SRH Total Return Fund (STEW) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 3.82%, and the highest has been 4.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=31).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in SRH Total Return Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEW is 0.44%, an increase of 92.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.67% to 19,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 3,405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEW by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEW by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEW by 13.06% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 677K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 47.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEW by 107.24% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 32.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEW by 34.46% over the last quarter.

SRH Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") is a non-diversified closed-end fund with a total return investment objective. To achieve its objective, the Fund utilizes a bottom-up, value-driven investment process to identify securities of good quality businesses trading below estimated intrinsic value. The intent of this process is to identify investment opportunities that will provide attractive returns over a long holding period. By doing this, the Fund seeks to keep portfolio turnover low, which the sub-adviser believes helps to minimize associated trading costs. The Fund maintains a high level of investment flexibility and has the ability to invest in equity and fixed income securities of domestic and international companies without limitation to a company's market capitalization. The Fund is managed by its investment adviser, ALPS Advisors, Inc. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. Joel Looney, CFP and Stewart Horejsi of the sub-adviser serve as the Fund's portfolio managers and, with assistance from other advisory personnel, are jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's assets.

