Srh Total Return Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STEW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/24/25, Srh Total Return Fund Inc (Symbol: STEW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 1/31/25. As a percentage of STEW's recent stock price of $16.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Srh Total Return Fund Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when STEW shares open for trading on 1/24/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STEW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEW's low point in its 52 week range is $13.72 per share, with $16.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.67.

In Wednesday trading, Srh Total Return Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

