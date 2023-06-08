News & Insights

SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG Upgrades SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02 (FWB:SAE)

June 08, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02 (FWB:SAE) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAE is 0.02%, an increase of 56.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.37% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:SAE / SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV COMMON STOCK EUR.02 Shares Held by Institutions

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

