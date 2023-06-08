SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG Upgrades SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02 (FWB:SAE)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02 (FWB:SAE) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV EUR.02. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAE is 0.02%, an increase of 56.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.37% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.