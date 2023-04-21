SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG Maintains Traton SE (8TRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG maintained coverage of Traton SE (8TRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 5.79% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 31.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 382K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 12.18% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 24.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 51.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traton SE. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8TRA is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,724K shares.

