SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG Maintains BASF SE (FWB:BAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SRH ALSTERRESEARCH AG maintained coverage of BASF SE (FWB:BAS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WBAT - WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund NA holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 30.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHLFX - Fidelity Series International Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 3.37% over the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 10.45% over the last quarter.

QICLX - AQR International Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.48%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 82,774K shares.

