SRG Global Reports Successful 2024 AGM Results

November 28, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

SRG Global Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The company’s diverse infrastructure services continue to attract strong shareholder support, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and management. With over 4,300 employees, SRG Global remains focused on simplifying complex engineering challenges in key industries.

