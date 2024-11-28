SRG Global Reports Successful 2024 AGM Results

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SRG Global Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The company’s diverse infrastructure services continue to attract strong shareholder support, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and management. With over 4,300 employees, SRG Global remains focused on simplifying complex engineering challenges in key industries.

For further insights into AU:SRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.