$SRFM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRFM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,974,740 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SRFM:
$SRFM Insider Trading Activity
$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 1,717,699 shares for an estimated $3,575,740 and 13 sales selling 64,125 shares for an estimated $82,666.
- SUDHIN SHAHANI purchased 17,237 shares for an estimated $59,122
- CARL A ALBERT purchased 14,500 shares for an estimated $50,315
$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,660,127 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,904,570
- RATHBONES GROUP PLC removed 1,132,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,517,323
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 843,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,130,578
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 622,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $834,814
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 111,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,916
- STATE STREET CORP removed 105,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,727
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 52,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,374
