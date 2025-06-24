$SRFM stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRFM stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,118,869 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SRFM:
$SRFM Insider Trading Activity
$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 1,284,568 shares for an estimated $3,100,715 and 0 sales.
- SUDHIN SHAHANI sold 75,840 shares for an estimated $184,291
- TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825
- TYRONE D. BLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,049 shares for an estimated $24,720.
$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEST OAK CAPITAL, LLC added 623 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663
$SRFM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
