$SRFM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRFM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $167,565,864 of trading volume.

$SRFM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SRFM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SRFM stock page ):

$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 2 purchases buying 1,284,568 shares for an estimated $3,100,715 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TYLER PAINTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $277,170 .

. SUDHIN SHAHANI sold 75,840 shares for an estimated $184,291

TYRONE D. BLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,049 shares for an estimated $24,720.

$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEST OAK CAPITAL, LLC added 623 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663

$SRFM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$SRFM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRFM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SRFM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.625.

Here are some recent targets:

Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $3.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 03/07/2025

