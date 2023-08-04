SRF (NSE:SRF) Price Target Decreased by 10.79% to 2,664.85

The average one-year price target for SRF (NSE:SRF) has been revised to 2,664.85 / share. This is an decrease of 10.79% from the prior estimate of 2,987.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,580.65 to a high of 3,465.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.64% from the latest reported closing price of 2,265.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in SRF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRF is 0.14%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.84% to 14,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,486K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,988K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRF by 21.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,866K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRF by 15.66% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,460K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 780K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

