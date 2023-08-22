News & Insights

Srettha endorsed by king as Thailand's new PM - official

Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

August 22, 2023 — 10:32 pm EDT

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has been confirmed as prime minister after receiving royal endorsement following his victory in a parliamentary vote, a spokesperson for the house speaker said on Wednesday.

"His Majesty has given royal assent for the 30th prime minister of Thailand," spokesperson Khumpee Ditthakorn told reporters.

