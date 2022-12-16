SRE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sempra (Symbol: SRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.00, changing hands as low as $156.63 per share. Sempra shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $124.44 per share, with $176.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.90. The SRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

