SRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sempra (Symbol: SRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.09, changing hands as high as $161.21 per share. Sempra shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $129.69 per share, with $176.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.03. The SRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.