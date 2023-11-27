SRE Holdings (2980) Price Target Decreased by 11.19% to 4,318.00

The average one-year price target for SRE Holdings (2980) has been revised to 4,318.00 / share. This is an decrease of 11.19% from the prior estimate of 4,862.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 5,670.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.87% from the latest reported closing price of 2,718.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in SRE Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2980 is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 1,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,291K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 47K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2980 by 17.83% over the last quarter.

