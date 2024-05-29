SRE Group Limited Reschedules Key Meeting

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited has announced the postponement of their Special General Meeting (SGM) due to a lack of quorum. The meeting, originally scheduled for May 29, 2024, has been rescheduled to June 13, 2024, at the same location in Shanghai, China. Shareholders are advised that previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid for the rescheduled meeting, though revised forms can be submitted within the specified timeframe.

