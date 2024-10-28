SRE Group Faces Delisting Amidst Trading Suspension

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited is facing delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to meet the resumption guidance required for reinstating trading of its shares. Despite multiple efforts, trading has been suspended since April 2023 due to unresolved financial disclosure issues and compliance failures.

