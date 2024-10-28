News & Insights

Stocks

SRE Group Faces Delisting Amidst Trading Suspension

October 28, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited is facing delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to meet the resumption guidance required for reinstating trading of its shares. Despite multiple efforts, trading has been suspended since April 2023 due to unresolved financial disclosure issues and compliance failures.

For further insights into HK:1207 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.