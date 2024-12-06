News & Insights

SRE Group Faces Delays in Major Transaction Completion

December 06, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited announces potential delays in the completion of its major transaction involving the disposal of equity interests and loan assignment due to extended due diligence processes. The company is negotiating an extension of the completion deadline and has also postponed the dispatch of related circulars to shareholders until May 2025. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the transaction’s outcome remains uncertain.

