SRE Group Approves Major Equity Disposal Plan

SRE Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at their further adjourned special general meeting held on November 5, 2024, approving the disposal agreement related to the sale of 51% equity interest in Shanghai Jinxin. The decision was unanimously supported by shareholders, with 100% of the votes cast in favor. This move marks a significant step in the company’s strategic restructuring efforts.

