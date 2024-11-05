SRE Group Approves Major Equity Disposal Plan

News & Insights

November 05, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at their further adjourned special general meeting held on November 5, 2024, approving the disposal agreement related to the sale of 51% equity interest in Shanghai Jinxin. The decision was unanimously supported by shareholders, with 100% of the votes cast in favor. This move marks a significant step in the company’s strategic restructuring efforts.

