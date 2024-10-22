News & Insights

SRE Group Announces New Date for Critical SGM

October 22, 2024

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited has announced the further adjournment of its Special General Meeting concerning the disposal of a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Jinxin. The meeting is now scheduled for November 5, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will vote on resolutions related to the Disposal Agreement and its Supplemental Agreement. Investors will be keenly watching as these decisions could significantly impact the company’s future financial standing.

