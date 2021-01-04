SRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.21, changing hands as low as $123.26 per share. Sempra Energy shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $88 per share, with $161.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.28. The SRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

