SRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sempra (Symbol: SRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.64, changing hands as low as $153.24 per share. Sempra shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $119.56 per share, with $176.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.82.

