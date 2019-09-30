SRDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Surmodics Inc (Symbol: SRDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.87, changing hands as high as $46.18 per share. Surmodics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRDX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.06 per share, with $74.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.74.

