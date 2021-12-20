SRCE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.38, changing hands as low as $46.05 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.26 per share, with $51.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.44.

