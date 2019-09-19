SRC Energy (SRCI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SRC Energy Inc (Symbol: SRCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.95, changing hands as low as $4.92 per share. SRC Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.17 per share, with $9.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.97.

