SRAX Inc - (SRAX) Price Target Increased by 51.52% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for SRAX Inc - (NASDAQ:SRAX) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 51.52% from the prior estimate of 6.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10,100.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SRAX Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRAX is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares. The put/call ratio of SRAX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SRAX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, ?Sequire?, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

