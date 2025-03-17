$SRAD Earnings Preview: Recent $SRAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SRAD ($SRAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $299,914,506 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT added 2,975,525 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,595,603
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,729,808 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,994,870
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,083,456 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,787,127
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,044,878 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,118,184
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 931,289 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,148,551
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 930,310 shares (+86.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,131,575
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 809,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,029,360
$SRAD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRAD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024
