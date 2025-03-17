$SRAD Earnings Preview: Recent $SRAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SRAD ($SRAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $299,914,506 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SRAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRAD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

