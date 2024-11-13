News & Insights

SRA Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Outcomes

November 13, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

SRA Holdings (JP:3817) has released an update.

SRA Holdings reported a 5.5% increase in net sales for the second quarter ending September 2024, reaching 23,849 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s profit attributable to owners decreased by 28.5% to 2,062 million yen, with a net profit per share of 163.48 yen. The firm also announced an increased mid-year dividend of 80 yen per share, reflecting confidence in its financial strategy.

