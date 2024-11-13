SRA Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Outcomes

SRA Holdings (JP:3817) has released an update.

SRA Holdings reported a 5.5% increase in net sales for the second quarter ending September 2024, reaching 23,849 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s profit attributable to owners decreased by 28.5% to 2,062 million yen, with a net profit per share of 163.48 yen. The firm also announced an increased mid-year dividend of 80 yen per share, reflecting confidence in its financial strategy.

For further insights into JP:3817 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.