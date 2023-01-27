SR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.47, changing hands as high as $71.62 per share. Spire Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SR's low point in its 52 week range is $61.52 per share, with $79.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.62.

