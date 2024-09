(RTTNews) - SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) Friday announced a share repurchase of up to 950,793 shares, which is around 10 percent of its outstanding common stock.

This is the company's first stock repurchase since completing its stock offering on September 19, 2023.

