SR Bancorp Merges, Goes Public, and Expands Operations

An update from SR Bancorp, Inc. ( (SRBK) ) is now available.
SR Bancorp, Inc. has undergone significant changes, including merging with Regal Bancorp and going public, which boosted its assets to over $1 billion. The company recently initiated a stock repurchase program as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. With a strong management team and a focus on expanding operations in New Jersey, SR Bancorp is positioning itself for future growth in the financial market.
