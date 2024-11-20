SR Bancorp Merges, Goes Public, and Expands Operations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from SR Bancorp, Inc. ( (SRBK) ) is now available.

SR Bancorp, Inc. has undergone significant changes, including merging with Regal Bancorp and going public, which boosted its assets to over $1 billion. The company recently initiated a stock repurchase program as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. With a strong management team and a focus on expanding operations in New Jersey, SR Bancorp is positioning itself for future growth in the financial market.

Find detailed analytics on SRBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.