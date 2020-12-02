SR-22 Insurance: How To Get It (And Get Rid Of It)

If you’ve been told by your state that you must get an SR-22, you’re probably wondering how to do it—and when you can get out from under it.

An SR-22 is not insurance, although it will affect your auto insurance. It is a form filed with your state that proves you have the state’s minimum car liability insurance requirements. This form might also be called an “SR-22 bond” or “certificate of financial responsibility.”

To add confusion, some states (such as Florida and Virginia) call this form an SR-44, though it is essentially the same document.

Being required to file an SR-22 doesn’t mean you’re a “bad driver,” but it does mean you’re considered a high-risk driver.

There are some very common reasons why you might be considered a high-risk driver and need to file an SR-22. For example, a DUI conviction could land you in SR-22 land.

Someone who absentmindedly backs into a neighbor’s fence won’t win accolades for their driving skills, but that same driver won’t need to file an SR-22.

Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 insurance.

Who Needs an SR-22?

An SR-22 is typically ordered by a court or state. You’ll either be notified by the judge or you’ll get a letter from your state DMV. Here are some common reasons you might be required to file an SR-22:

Conviction for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs

Serious traffic offenses (like reckless driving) or repeat traffic offenses

Causing too many car accidents

Causing a car accident while driving without insurance

Having your license revoked or suspended

Having a hardship license, such as a temporary license that restricts your driving hours because of a license revocation or suspension

Not paying court-ordered child support

How Do I Get an SR-22?

Since an SR-22 is a document that shows you have the minimum required car insurance in your state, you’ll need to have car insurance before you can get the SR-22.

If you already have car insurance your insurer can file the document with your state. You’ll be charged a fee for this service, and not all car insurance companies will do an SR-22.

If you need to buy car insurance you will have to let the insurer know about the SR-22 requirement. The policy application should have a question like "need an SR-22 or Certificate of Financial Responsibility?" Your new insurer will file the SR-22 on your behalf (for a fee), if they accept SR-22 drivers.

Here are some insurance companies that will generally be willing to file SR-22s:

Allstate

American Family

Dairyland

Direct Auto

Farmers

Geico

The General

Progressive

Nationwide

Safe Auto

State Farm

Travelers

USAA

In some states, you may be required to file an SR-22 even if you don’t own a car or before the state restores your driving privileges if your license was suspended. You may be able to purchase a non-owners car insurance policy to meet this requirement and get the SR-22.

How Long Do I Need to Have an SR-22?

The requirements for an SR-22 will vary by state, but generally you’ll have to retain both your SR-22 and car insurance policy for at least three years. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Failure to comply with the terms of an SR-22 could result in your driver’s license being suspended.

If your car insurance policy lapses or expires during the term of your SR-22, your insurance company is required to notify your state’s DMV. Your license will remain suspended until your insurance is reinstated.

Once you meet the terms of the SR-22 for the time period required, your SR-22 status will be removed.

How Much Does an SR-22 Cost?

The cost to file an SR-22 is relatively inexpensive and typically costs about $25, depending on your state and insurance company.

Where you’ll likely see a cost increase is in your auto insurance rates. The increase will be tied to whatever problem brought on the SR-22.

For example, if you’ve caused too many car accidents, racked up moving violations, been caught driving without insurance or have a DUI conviction, you’re going to pay more for car insurance regardless of the SR-22.

If your SR-22 was not related to bad driving behaviors or a lapse in your insurance history, an SR-22 might not have a huge impact on your car insurance rates. For example, if a judge orders you to file an SR-22 because you didn’t pay child support, that won’t affect your auto insurance rates.

SR-22 Insurance FAQ

What’s the difference between an SR-22 and proof of insurance?

An SR-22 is technically a proof of insurance, but it’s different from a standard proof of insurance.

An SR-22 is a form that you must file with your state that proves you have at least the state’s required minimum auto insurance. A state or a court could order you to file an SR-22 for reasons such as a DUI conviction, at-fault accidents or driving without insurance.

What if I don’t own a car but I’m ordered to file an SR-22?

If your state or a judge orders you to file an SR-22 form but you don’t own a car, look into non-owner car insurance. With a non-owner policy, you’ll have your state’s minimum liability car insurance and be able to show proof of insurance.

Where can I get SR-22 insurance?

If you are required to file an SR-22 form and you already have car insurance, notify your insurer right away. Many car insurance companies will file the SR-22 form on your behalf. But not all auto insurers will do SR-22s, so you might have to switch insurers.

