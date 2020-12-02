SR-22 Insurance: How To Get It (And Get Rid Of It)
If you’ve been told by your state that you must get an SR-22, you’re probably wondering how to do it—and when you can get out from under it.
An SR-22 is not insurance, although it will affect your auto insurance. It is a form filed with your state that proves you have the state’s minimum car liability insurance requirements. This form might also be called an “SR-22 bond” or “certificate of financial responsibility.”
To add confusion, some states (such as Florida and Virginia) call this form an SR-44, though it is essentially the same document.
Being required to file an SR-22 doesn’t mean you’re a “bad driver,” but it does mean you’re considered a high-risk driver.
There are some very common reasons why you might be considered a high-risk driver and need to file an SR-22. For example, a DUI conviction could land you in SR-22 land.
Someone who absentmindedly backs into a neighbor’s fence won’t win accolades for their driving skills, but that same driver won’t need to file an SR-22.
Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 insurance.
Who Needs an SR-22?
An SR-22 is typically ordered by a court or state. You’ll either be notified by the judge or you’ll get a letter from your state DMV. Here are some common reasons you might be required to file an SR-22:
- Conviction for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs
- Serious traffic offenses (like reckless driving) or repeat traffic offenses
- Causing too many car accidents
- Causing a car accident while driving without insurance
- Having your license revoked or suspended
- Having a hardship license, such as a temporary license that restricts your driving hours because of a license revocation or suspension
- Not paying court-ordered child support
How Do I Get an SR-22?
Since an SR-22 is a document that shows you have the minimum required car insurance in your state, you’ll need to have car insurance before you can get the SR-22.
- If you already have car insurance your insurer can file the document with your state. You’ll be charged a fee for this service, and not all car insurance companies will do an SR-22.
- If you need to buy car insurance you will have to let the insurer know about the SR-22 requirement. The policy application should have a question like “need an SR-22 or Certificate of Financial Responsibility?” Your new insurer will file the SR-22 on your behalf (for a fee), if they accept SR-22 drivers.
Here are some insurance companies that will generally be willing to file SR-22s:
- Allstate
- American Family
- Dairyland
- Direct Auto
- Farmers
- Geico
- The General
- Progressive
- Nationwide
- Safe Auto
- State Farm
- Travelers
- USAA
In some states, you may be required to file an SR-22 even if you don’t own a car or before the state restores your driving privileges if your license was suspended. You may be able to purchase a non-owners car insurance policy to meet this requirement and get the SR-22.
How Long Do I Need to Have an SR-22?
The requirements for an SR-22 will vary by state, but generally you’ll have to retain both your SR-22 and car insurance policy for at least three years. Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Failure to comply with the terms of an SR-22 could result in your driver’s license being suspended.
- If your car insurance policy lapses or expires during the term of your SR-22, your insurance company is required to notify your state’s DMV. Your license will remain suspended until your insurance is reinstated.
Once you meet the terms of the SR-22 for the time period required, your SR-22 status will be removed.
How Much Does an SR-22 Cost?
The cost to file an SR-22 is relatively inexpensive and typically costs about $25, depending on your state and insurance company.
Where you’ll likely see a cost increase is in your auto insurance rates. The increase will be tied to whatever problem brought on the SR-22.
For example, if you’ve caused too many car accidents, racked up moving violations, been caught driving without insurance or have a DUI conviction, you’re going to pay more for car insurance regardless of the SR-22.
If your SR-22 was not related to bad driving behaviors or a lapse in your insurance history, an SR-22 might not have a huge impact on your car insurance rates. For example, if a judge orders you to file an SR-22 because you didn’t pay child support, that won’t affect your auto insurance rates.
SR-22 Insurance FAQ
What’s the difference between an SR-22 and proof of insurance?
An SR-22 is technically a proof of insurance, but it’s different from a standard proof of insurance.
An SR-22 is a form that you must file with your state that proves you have at least the state’s required minimum auto insurance. A state or a court could order you to file an SR-22 for reasons such as a DUI conviction, at-fault accidents or driving without insurance.
What if I don’t own a car but I’m ordered to file an SR-22?
If your state or a judge orders you to file an SR-22 form but you don’t own a car, look into non-owner car insurance. With a non-owner policy, you’ll have your state’s minimum liability car insurance and be able to show proof of insurance.
Where can I get SR-22 insurance?
If you are required to file an SR-22 form and you already have car insurance, notify your insurer right away. Many car insurance companies will file the SR-22 form on your behalf. But not all auto insurers will do SR-22s, so you might have to switch insurers.
More From Advisor
- Michigan’s Catastrophic Claims Vehicle Fee Will Be The Lowest In 19 Years
- How To Make A Car Insurance Claim
- DUI Vs. DWI: What’s The Difference?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.