SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 78% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. SQZ Biotechnologies hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

SQZ Biotechnologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

SQZ Biotechnologies grew its revenue by 22% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 78%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SQZ Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

SQZ Biotechnologies shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SQZ Biotechnologies that you should be aware of.

