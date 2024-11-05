Squirrel Media’s Ratings Affirmed Amid Expansion

News & Insights

Squirrel Media SA (ES:SQRL) has released an update.

Squirrel Media’s corporate rating has been confirmed at BBB- by EthiFinance Ratings, with a stable outlook, while the company’s bond issuance was assigned a BBB rating. The ratings reflect Squirrel Media’s strong profitability, competitive positioning, and robust financial structure, although challenges remain, including the company’s size and ongoing expansion risks. Despite these challenges, the company shows positive growth prospects in the media and entertainment sector.

